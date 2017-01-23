BRAWLEY —The Justin Lofton Foundation Charity Golf Tournament kicked off its seventh annual event with a dinner Friday evening at the Stockmen’s Club in Brawley.

“Tonight is our welcoming kick off party for the annual charity golf tournament,” said Justin Lofton, a local man turned pro racer. “We are fortunate to have such a great venue here at the Stockmen’s Club. We got a couple hundred people here for dinner and we’re enjoying every minute of it.”

The Stockmen’s Club of Imperial Valley’s dining hall was filled with people, many out of town guests who support Lofton, an Imperial Valley native who grew up just north of Brawley.

According to Bryan Harrold, marketing programs manager at Fox Racing Shocks in El Cajon, Lofton made history with a back-to-back Mint 400 Overall Champion title for the great American off-road race in Las Vegas in 2015 and 2016. “He is the first person do that in a four-wheel vehicle.”

This is a badge of honor for Lofton who grew up in a region were open space and sandy terrain is as abundant as sunshine.

The charity golf tournament, according to Lofton, will benefit local youth in Imperial Valley. “The main goal for this event is to raise money for the Imperial Valley Boys and Girls Club. In the six years that we have done this event, we raised over $210,000 for the club. We also made donations to the Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo Queen Contest.”

Angelica Anaya, unit director of the Brawley Boys & Girls Club, said the Justin Lofton Foundation has been one of the biggest supporters of the Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley. According to Anaya, the support helps with the general operation of the club’s units in both Brawley and Holtville.

“It keeps the doors open for the kids and provides enriching activities for academic success, healthy lifestyle, good character and citizenship,” she said.

Anaya said Lofton usually visits the club with his racer and speaks to the kids about their future and their goals. “The kids get all excited to actually physically see the vehicle at the club and to see the person behind the wheel.”

The evening featured Tim Dugger, a national recording artist out of Nashville, who was on the Top 20 Billboard with the song “Beer on the Boat.”

Several items were auctioned at the evening’s event including a set of BFGoodrich Baja T/A Tires, Baja Designs light bar and auxiliary lights, Re-Play XD HD Action camera, Fallon Taylor autographed Breyer Babyflo, horseshoe cross and sunflower art designs, and gift certificates.

Some of the evenings’ guests also planned to compete the following day at the golf tournament. Even as rain poured, golf players were looking forward to good weather Saturday. Opening ceremonies started at 9 a.m. followed by Tee-time at 9:30 a.m.

“I just want to give a big thank you to the people who participated in our event,” Lofton said as he expressed his gratitude.