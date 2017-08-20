Local stylists offer free haircuts to kids for new school year

EL CENTRO – When Amanda King, founder of King’s Cuts, was asked to give a free hair cut for a child, she came up with an idea to team up with Cody’s Closet to offer free haircuts to any child needing it to get ready to go back to school. She partnered with Juan Vargas, owner of Headquarters Barbershop, and several other hair stylists in the Imperial Valley to offer the free service in an effort to give back to the community.

King and a handful of others set up shop Saturday in the Grace Lutheran Church and school where they cut and styled hair for approximately 60 children, helping single moms and low income families.

“For kids whose parents are low income, this is our way of giving back to them and the community,” said King.

According to King, one mother brought seven children in to get their hair cut. King explained how the mom could have spent at least $100 on back-to-school haircuts alone. She was glad that instead of spending that much money on haircuts, the mother could use the money for other school supplies and clothes.

“We cut hair for a passion. It’s not always about money,” said King.

During the event, children chased each other and played while they waited to get their haircuts. Meanwhile, the hair stylists were busy snipping away and styling hair.

Christy Alvarado, a local resident, brought her two sons and nephew to the church to get their haircuts. Alvarado said she usually shaves her sons’ heads because she cannot afford to take them to get haircuts. She was glad that her sons would have the opportunity to choose a hairstyle before school starts.

“It’s just a blessing to have them doing this and I’m grateful,” said Alvarado.