Cailee is the daughter of Charles and Kari Roper. She maintains a 4.0 GPA at BUHS and has received her academic letter. She is the President of the BUHS Rodeo Club, a member of the Junior Fair Board, and a part-time dance instructor and receptionist for Ooh La La Dance Studio, according to a press release by Alexis Chalupnik a former Cattle Call Queen and contest chairman.

Caille’s state queen competition win is the first time in twenty years an Imperial Valley contestant has competed and won at the state level, according to Chalupnik.

According to reports, Cailee has participated in the California High School Rodeo Association Circuit for the past four years; including the Jr. High Division. She competed in barrels, pole bending and was crowned the CHSRA District 8 Queen for the second year in a row last May. Cailee competed against eight other districts in Bishop, Ca. June 9-16 for the state title, winning six out of eight categories. She won Testing, Personal Interview, Speech, Impromptu Question, Horsemanship, and Appearance.

As the state title holder, Cailee has earned a position on the California National High School Rodeo Team and will travel with fellow teammates to Gillette, Wyoming in three weeks to compete in the 69th Annual National High School Finals Rodeo in the NHSRA Queen competition. Cailee will be competing against 48 other contestants from the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Featuring more than 1750 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian provinces, and Australia, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. In addition, to competing for more than $200,000 in prizes, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $350,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion.

The Saturday Championship performance, July 22, will be televised nationally as part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD- TV. Live broadcasts of each NHSFR performance will also air online at NHSRATV.com.

While Cailee is excited to represent her district and State, the trip to Wyoming will be a costly one. Local women have put together a fundraiser for Cailee to take place on June 29th at the Stockmen’s Club in Brawley. The public is encouraged to attend so they can meet the Queen, hear her award-winning speech and participate in the Silent Auction.

For more information regarding this information, Miss CHSRA Cailee Roper or the fundraiser planned, please contact Alexis Chalupnik at (760) 550-4022 or email alexis.lynn.brown@gmail.com.