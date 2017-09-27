Local smuggler sentenced to 70 months in federal prison

SAN DIEGO – A recruiter of drug and human traffickers from Imperial County was sentenced in federal court in San Diego Friday to 70 months in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine and smuggle undocumented immigrants, according to a FBI press release.

The FBI charged Alexander David Faudoa, 27, was responsible for the recruitment of drivers to transport undocumented immigrants and narcotics from Mexico to locations across the United States, including California, Colorado, Kansas and North Carolina, according to prosecutors.

Faudoa admitted that between June and July 2016, he coordinated the distribution of about 2.92 kilograms of cocaine between Kansas and California.

During court, Faudoa also conceded that he coordinated two events in December 2016 involving transporting and harboring in the United States about 20 immigrants people who had been smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico line in Southern California because they did not have legal permission to be in the country.

Each of the immigrants paid between $3,000 and $7,500 to be smuggled into the United States, court documents state.

Faudoa, a U.S. citizen, also admitted that he agreed to pay the drivers who were transporting the immigrants who did not have legal permission to enter the U.S. a nominal fee, such as $400, to transport them to their destination inside the United States.

Faudoa was arrested on March 17 while attempting to enter the United States from Mexico through Calexico. He has remained in custody for the duration of the case.

“This defendant directed a vast network of drug and people smugglers across the country, and he did so audaciously and without regard for the well- being of his customers,” acting U.S. Attorney Alana Robinson said. “This sentence means fewer people will be smuggled at great risk to their own safety and fewer deadly narcotics (will be) on our streets.”