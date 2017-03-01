IMPERIAL VALLEY — As the 2017 high school Varsity soccer season nears the end of the CIF San Diego Southern Section playoffs, a whopping seven Imperial Valley schools advanced to compete against the best schools in the state.The number of teams and deep post season voyages by local schools speaks volumes about the evident rising interest and quality of boys’ and girls’ soccer within our desert community. Following is a recap of local schools and their standings.

Bulldogs: The Calexico Bulldogs boys’ soccer team closed out its regular season atop the Imperial Valley League standings (8-2-2) with an overall record of (12-6-4) and a first round CIF Division playoff appearance where they were ousted 3-2 by Orange Glen.

Tigers: Finishing off regular season conference play with a record of 12-10-1, the Tigers boys’ team was awarded a first round bye in Division 5 post season action, but was eventually taken out by 5-1 by O’Farrell High School in the quarter finals.

Eagles: The Southwest Eagles girls’ squad headed into the post season in second place in Imperial Valley League with only a pair of losses at 10-2 and an overall mark of 16-7-1. A 1-0 win over Foothill Christian in the first round of Division IV playoffs catapulted the Eagles into the quarter finals where their season ended in a San Dieguito Academy 3-0 shutout.

Calipatria: With an overall record of 8-8-2, the Manzanita League’s Calipatria Hornets could not not pull off the Division V first round that ended in an upset with a 3-2 losing effort against Horizon Christian Academy.

Spartans: The Central Spartans girls took first place in IVL with a league record of 10-1-1 and an overall record of 14-5-3. In the first round of the Division III CIF Tournament, Central bounced Pacific Ridge High School 1-0. But second seeded Sage Creek over-powered the Spartans 4-0 in the quarter finals.

Vikings: Holtville High School’s boys’ and girls’ teams had strong regular season performances that earned their tickets to the post season. In a Division V first round playoff, the Lady Vikings were edged 1-0 by River Valley High School. The boys at 15-3-4, claimed a Division IV playoff second seed. Following a first round bye, the Vikings wailed on Escondido Charter 8-0 in the quarter final and will host Mt. Carmel February 28 where the winner will advance to the championship game at Mission Bay High School.

Wildcats: Brawley High School also sent two teams to the state tournament as the boys’ and girls’ teams savored early playoff success. The guys were able to squeak into the fifth seed in the Division IV playoff with an 11-7-5 record where the Wildcats beat West Shores 1-0, but were folded 4-3 by San Diego Jewish Academy in the quarter finals.

The Lady Wildcats’ 15-6-4 overall record also placed them as a five seed in the Division V playoff-tournament. In the opening round, the Brawley girls made quick work of neighboring Palo Verde Yellowjackets 6-0. In the quarter finals, the Lady Wildcats remained unmarked as they finished off Gompers Prep Academy 3-0. The two post season victories will result in a Brawley semifinal home game against Morse High School March 1.