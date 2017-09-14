Local probation manager receives award

IMPERIAL COUNTY – The California Probation, Parole and Correctional association award was given to Probation Division Manager Iran Martinez, announced the Imperial County Probation Department in a press release.

Earning a degree in Criminal Justice from San Diego State University, Martinez began his career as a Deputy Probation Officer with Imperial County in 1999. Moving through the ranks with his skill and strong commitment to public safety, Martinez accepted a supervisory position in 2008 with the Imperial Valley Street Interdiction Team, according to the release.

In his role as a leader with a multi-agency task force, Martinez learned the value of working in close partnership with other entities, an attribute that continues to serve him and the Department well. In this position, he initiated a number of cases that resulted in dozens of arrests and the seizure of 60 kilograms of cocaine and a million dollars in cash, according to the release.

In 2012, Martinez was promoted to Probation Division Manager, his current position. With Public Safety Realignment having recently been initiated through AB109, Martinez was tasked with opening the county’s first Day Reporting Center (DRC) as the centerpiece for Evidence Based Practices and the re-purposing of probation to include programs and services that reduce state prison commitments and better serve those individuals returning to their communities following incarceration, said the release.

Under Martinez’ direction, which featured a hands-on approach to collaboration, the DRC opened its doors in 2013 with a broad array of partners including the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, Child Support Services, Behavioral Health Services, County Free Library and Workforce Development Office. In addition, classes in both Anger Management and Cognitive Behavioral Training were developed and provided by partner agencies as well as probation officers specially trained in these areas. Recently, the Inside/Out Program, a program where County Jail inmates attend college classes at the DRC in conjunction with the local community college, received a prestigious Challenge Award from the California State Association of Counties, said the release.

The Imperial County Day Reporting Center stands as a testament to both the hard work and pursuit of excellence in programming that Martinez’ leadership has provided, the press release stated. His commitment to the spirit of cooperation and team effort underscores the work of officers and staff within the Imperial County Probation Department. His mentoring of countless new staff over the years and strong support of community corrections has enriched both the Department and contributed to a safer environment for the residents of Imperial County, according to the press release.