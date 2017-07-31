Local Pop Warner transitions to American Youth Football

As the month of August is finally here, the Imperial Valley begins its steady migration to local football season fanaticism. Here at the Desert Review, we are already looking forward to providing readers with their fill of exciting local action on all levels of football.

High schools are set to begin their preparations for the upcoming 2018 season, as they are officially less than three weeks away from scrimmage games and four weeks away from high school kickoffs.

But youth football in the Valley is beginning a new era in its own right.

One of the main changes has been the move from Pop Warner to American Youth Football. The transition has led to some changes within the programs, but the overall mission of the program remains, the instruction of and teaching football knowledge and safety. Former Pop Warner members making the switch to American Youth Football include the Mexicali Zorros, Imperial’s Tigers, the Brawley Wildcats, and the Yuma Coyotes.

A few changes include an extra division in lower age groups adding an extra opportunity in early development of football fundamentals. This extra division, known as the Cadet division, will be in between the Mighty Mites and Junior Pee Wee divisions.

Also new to Imperial Valley Youth football this year is a new, interesting take on the Midget division (Varsity, or oldest group). This year, Brawley Youth Football will field the only Midget team in the Valley and is hoping to produce a team represented by every city in the Imperial Valley.

Under the American Youth Football umbrella, the Midgets will be an unlimited weight division, open to kids ages 12 to 14 years old. There are kids currently enrolled from Brawley, Imperial, El Centro and Calipatria.

With the season barely starting, it is still possible to enroll kids into the program. Applications are still available for the Midget division if any Imperial Valley youth would like to participate. For more information, call Brawley Youth Football President Bobby Sanchez at 760 550 0183.