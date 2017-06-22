Local Parks and Rec Events: Brawley and El Centro

BRAWLEY — With longer days and more free time, summer vacation can become monotonous for kids and adults when it comes to seeking out available activities and entertainment during the peak hours of the sweltering desert heat.

Here is a list of local parks and recreational activities in Brawley and El Centro that might help you stay busy and cool this summer.

Brawley:

The Lions Center Open Gym session 1 opened June 19 and will run through June 30 at $5 per day (children spending the day must bring a lunch). Session 2 extends from August 7 until August 25 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Summer day camp kicks off July 5 and ends August 4; Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., $75 and $100 for non-residents (children must bring a sack lunch).

Swim Lessons, ages 4-12, will go Monday through Thursday beginning at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 10:30 am. Children may sign up for one session and one time-slot only. Once a session starts, a child may sign up for the following session if there are still spots available. It will be limited to 20 participants in each session. Session 1 June 19 – July 6 (no lessons on July 4). Session 2 July 10 -27. Session 3 July 31 – Aug 17. $30 / $50 for non-residents.

The will also be Free Swim Days for children and teens with special needs; Fridays only – June 23-30, July 7, 14, 21, 28 – August 4, 11 & 18. 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Open for first grade to ninth grade (participants must be accompanied by an adult or licensed caregiver).

Blake Davis Skate Park, located on the corner of 3rd and Magnolia, is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hip Hopperz Dance Class will be conducted by Instructor David Lawson on July 10 – August 10 Tuesday through Thursday 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will be open to ages 10 and up, limited to 20 students at $40.00 per student.

El Centro:

The Campeon Del Campo Tournament will take place at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion. Registrations for the soccer event started on May 29 and will remain open until filled. The participants and fees allow six players for each team and 10$ per team and $25 for 14 years and up teams. Each team will play 7 five minute games. Teams with the most wins will be the Campeon del Campo. Birth certificates are required and complete list of prizes is yet to be determined. 8-10 years-old: June 30. 11-13 years-old: July 7. 14-17 years-old high school: July 14. 18 and up: June 23 to July 28.

Open Swim begins June 12 to July 28 on Thursdays through Saturdays from 3pm to 8pm. Open and laps swims will be available at from 12pm to 2:30 pm Monday through Wednesday and 12pm to 8pm Thursday through Saturday. 12 years and under $1. Teens and seniors $1.50 and Adults $2. Swim Lesson Registrations 5 sessions remaining. Registration for the next session takes place at the El Centro Community Center and begins June 19 concluding July 26. 45 minute sessions for 5 days, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. $45 per child/ per session. Class sizes limited and subject to change.