Local auto body shop recognized by consumer advocacy organization

Tucker Auto Body & Towing, Inc. Earns Official Certification and Prestigious Top Automaker Recognition

IMPERIAL – Tucker Auto Body & Towing, Inc. has been officially certified by Assured Performance, a non-profit consumer advocacy organization for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training, and facility necessary to repair the participating automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications. In achieving their certification, Tucker Auto Body & Towing, Inc. is now an integral part of the most advanced repair auto body network in the world. Adding to their credentials, Tucker Auto Body & Towing, Inc. is officially recognized by Assured Performance, FCA, GM, and Nissan.

To become certified and officially recognized by the various automakers, Tucker Auto Body & Towing, Inc. passed the rigorous certification process essential to help ensure a proper and safe repair of the new generation of advanced vehicles. Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation are able to meet the stringent requirements to become officially certified and recognized. The certified network is made up exclusively of best-in-class collision repair businesses that have met or exceeded the stringent requirements of the certification program.

According to Tucker Auto Body & Towing, Inc. Owner, Jered Tucker, “Our business has been built on a foundation of excellence and ethical business practices. We strive to provide the highest-quality repair for our customers. Our state-of-the-art facility and certified technicians give us the ability to achieve this certified status.”

The certification criteria is based upon auto manufacturer requirements. These are critical to ensure the vehicle fit, finish, durability, value and safety following an accident. As new model vehicles are being introduced that use light weight high strength materials and advanced technology, a proper repair according to manufacturer specification is even more important than ever to ensure the passenger safety and proper performance of the vehicle. Auto manufacturers want to ensure that consumers have the option of Certified Collision Repair wherever they live, work, or travel.

“Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure the vehicle safety. Tucker Auto Body & Towing, Inc. is officially a Collision Care Provider™,” said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance Collision Care™. “They represent the standard by which all other body shops are measured.”