Local agencies pitch in to install free smoke alarms for seniors

IMPERIAL COUNTY – The American Red Cross, Burn Institute, and Imperial County Area Agency on Aging are collaborating to distribute and install free smoke alarms in Imperial County, according to a news release.

On behalf of the American Red Cross and Burn Institute, the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging is working to promote the installation of free fire alarms for Imperial County senior residents. The campaign is intended to prevent fire-related injuries and deaths through the installation of smoke detectors in homes that do not have adequate smoke alarm coverage, said the release.

According to the news release, smoke alarms save lives and the risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms. Fires and burns are one of the leading causes of unintentional injury or death in the United States.

Trained personnel and volunteers will install the alarms. During the installation, they will offer fire prevention tips and help senior homeowners and residents with fire escape plans, since authorities say prevention is the best way to keep your home and your family safe from fire.

For questions about residential smoke alarms, or for help changing a battery, call the American Red Cross at (760) 352-4541.