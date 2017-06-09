Local 4-H club places well at State

by Mendel Rosenberg

WESTMORLAND – The Star Route 4-H Club had another successful year at the annual South Section 4-H Field Day, April 1, at Mt. San Antonio College. Speech leader and coach, Mary Ann Smith, representing Imperial County, chaired the event.

The Star Route 4-H Club had twelve 4-H members participate for a total of sixteen presentations. Out of the sixteen presentations, fifteen of those were sectional winners / state qualified presentations. There was also a participant from the Calexico 4-H Club, also coming home a Sectional winner. The results were as follows.

Sectional Field Day Winners Junior Demonstration Yahaira Avila – Calexico Intermediate Demonstration Michael Cochran – Star Route Intermediate Demonstration Emarie Johnson – Star Route Intermediate Team Demonstration Clara Walker – Star Route Emma Walker – Star Route Intermediate Illustrated Talk Philip Minnick – Star Route Senior Illustrated Talk Noah Minnick – Star Route Senior Illustrated Talk Kirk Johnson – Star Route Intermediate Educational Display Timothy Cochran– Star Route Intermediate Prepared Informative Speech Benjamin Arroyave – Star Route Senior Prepared Persuasive Speech Nathaniel Arroyave – Star Route Senior State Topic Format Nathaniel Arroyave – Star Route Individual Cultural Arts Nathaniel Arroyave – Star Route Kirk Johnson – Star Route Clara Walker – Star Route Emma Walker – Star Route Intermediate Impromptu Benjamin Arroyave – Star Route Senior Entomology Contest Nathaniel Arroyave – Star Route



The next level of competition for these members was State Field Day on May 27, at UC Davis. The Field Day is the largest 4-H event in the State. Close to 2,500 competed in the intense and long day of state competition. During the event, 4-H members participated in a variety of contests. Some contests require pre-qualification and/or pre-registration. Imperial County hosted the Judging Event. Only four members from Imperial County were able to attend State Field Day this year, all coming home with the gold. The results were as follows:

State Field Day Winners

Intermedaite Demonstration Emarie Johnson – Star Route

Senior Demonstration Noah Minnick – Star Route – Special Recognition

Intermediate Illustrated Talk Philip Minnick –Star Route

Senior Cultural Arts Kirk Johnson – Platinum (Perfect Score)- Star Route

Intermediate Judging Contest (Top 20%) Philip Minnick – Star Route

Senior Judging Contest (Top 20%) Philip Minnick – Star Route Amanda Cantwell – Mc Cabe

