Lions’ Center pool hosts ‘Dive In’ night at the movies

BRAWLEY – Several hundred Brawley residents came out for a night of cool fun Sunday at the Lion’s Center Pool for the third annual Dive-In Movie Night to kick off the city’s Fourth of July celebrations.

The event is hosted by the Brawley Parks and Recreation Commission as a town celebration before the Fourth of July holiday. Families were treated to a night of free fun in the pool that included swimming, free hotdogs with chips and drinks, shaved ice, and of course, the movie. Appropriately, “Finding Dory” was the film of choice this year.

Children splashed and jumped in and out of the pool just for fun. Parents joined them for family moments with some of the smaller children hitching rides on the backs of parents and older siblings. Once the sky darkened, swimmers made their way to the far corner to watch the movie.

“It’s nice, especially for the kids,” said parent Juan Cota. “We wanted to bring the kids to have some fun.”

Most of the families at the pool were there to have a good time, and with the recent high temperatures, it was the perfect chance for a lot of families to cool off. The movie was a bonus and considered a great choice, attendees said.

“This is extra cool,” said Ana Padilla, a mother who had come with her children. “It’s so hot and this brings all the kids together for some fun.”

“It’s real comfortable to just float and watch,” said Alexis Kincey, 12, about the movie night.

“It’s been good. It’s all free to play here,” said Daniel Diaz, 9.

According to director Pat Dorsey, Parks and Rec would host a fun day inside the Lion’s Center to help residents keep cool. The event was later moved to Gonzalez Park, however, there wasn’t a strong community response to either location, she said. Eventually, organizers decided to move to the pool, and for three years it has been a success.

Close to 400 people have attended the event every year since it started, Dorsey said.

“It’s just our big Fourth of July celebration, and we welcome everyone to come and use Brawley’s pool,” said Dorsey.

The event was sponsored by several groups and families in the community, including the Anthony Garcia Foundation, Soroptimists of Brawley, Superior Furniture, Ramon Sagredo, Mary Miller, and Mark and Marlene Bernsen.