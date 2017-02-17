Dear Editor:
We can always count on our community caring enough to step forward to support meaningful opportunities for youth. Brawley’s Basketball League season is in full swing. More than 300 athletes are currently participating in nearly 30 teams!
Our service clubs, business community and residents help to ensure that low cost recreation programming is possible for all children. The City’s sincere gratitude is extended to the following:
Brawley Rotary Club
Anthony Garcia Foundation
Soroptimist Club of Brawley
Kiwanis Club of Brawley
Juan and Susan Villon
Sun Community Federal Credit Union
Five Crowns Marketing
Kaz-Bro Designs
Letty Guerra Photography
Western Mesquite Mines
With community support, our recreation programming continues to be affordable, fun, safe and locally accessible in the City of Brawley.
Sincerely,
Sam Couchman
Mayor