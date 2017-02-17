Dear Editor:

We can always count on our community caring enough to step forward to support meaningful opportunities for youth. Brawley’s Basketball League season is in full swing. More than 300 athletes are currently participating in nearly 30 teams!

Our service clubs, business community and residents help to ensure that low cost recreation programming is possible for all children. The City’s sincere gratitude is extended to the following:

Brawley Rotary Club

Anthony Garcia Foundation

Soroptimist Club of Brawley

Kiwanis Club of Brawley

Juan and Susan Villon

Sun Community Federal Credit Union

Five Crowns Marketing

Kaz-Bro Designs

Letty Guerra Photography

Western Mesquite Mines

With community support, our recreation programming continues to be affordable, fun, safe and locally accessible in the City of Brawley.

Sincerely,

Sam Couchman

Mayor