Dear Editor,

I was concerned and appalled upon reading in the January 31st edition of The Desert Review about the city of Calexico’s council members voting to approve an ordinance to allow regulatory permits to qualified establishments for cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, distributing and transportation facilities within the city.

To say that there is “nothing controversial here” is like the monkeys with their hands over their eyes, ears and mouth who “hear no evil, see no evil, and speak no evil.”

Even though I don’t live in the city of Calexico, I do live in Imperial Valley and am greatly concerned that the city’s fathers have sold their souls, and the souls of the citizens of Imperial Valley, to the devil for blood money.

Calexico, you don’t need money that badly. If you do, then find another less dangerous source of revenue. If marijuana plants are so beneficial to people, then why are you trying to assure us that no one in the valley will be able to “see, smell, or touch” the plants being manufactured? Instead, you will be dumping the drug on others cities where anyone with a medical marijuana card can have access to it.

It is a known fact that anyone can get a medical marijuana card. There are doctors who give out cards even without an examination. It is also a fact in the case of all drugs that for every action there is an equal and adverse reaction. The adverse reaction for marijuana is the killing of brain cells, that by the way, can never be replaced.

City council members, you took an oath when you became a council member to defend the Constitution of the United States and of the State of California. You promised to “Ensure domestic tranquility and promote the general welfare… so help me God.”

As a mother, grandmother, teacher, pastor’s wife, president of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union of Imperial Valley, and as one with a “Voice crying in the wilderness,” I am challenging you to seriously educate yourselves on the negative impacts of this drug and reverse your dangerous decision.

Signed,

Linda Hamby