Leo Haggarty

January 16, 1925 – May 18, 2015

Leo Haggarty passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, May 18, 2015 in the City of Calipatria leaving behind his wife of 72 years, Jeannette (Jeanne), and six daughters; Christine Nelson (Jim), Suzanne Faubion (Duncan), Martha Self (+Ed), Michele (Mickey) Haggarty, Colleen Ishibashi (Grant) and Shannon Duncan (Tad). Leo and Jeanne had 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2015 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Calipatria from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. The mass will take place on Monday, May 25, 2015 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Calipatria at 9:00 a.m., officiated by Father Alfred Heyrosa. Burial services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2015 at the Riverview Cemetery at 9:00 a.m.

Leo loved his family above all else and was happiest at family gatherings. He was committed to his community and is best known for serving St. Patrick’s Church since 1966 in a variety of positions; Pioneers Memorial Hospital since 1984 as a member of the Board of Directors along with a 70 year career in the insurance industry. Leo had Polio at the age of 15, but loved riding horses, was an avid golfer, loved racing cars, fishing, hunting and swimming.

Leo will be remembered for his love of all people and generous nature.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations which can be sent to St.Patrick’s Church, P. O. Box 238, Calipatria, CA 92233 or PMH Foundation,P. O.Box 1571, Brawley, CA 92227.