EL CENTRO – Ioan Laurint, a 49-year old Imperial resident arrested on suspicion of the alleged murder of local lawyer Ann Marie Zimmerman earlier this year, was present at the El Centro Superior Court on August 25 where he agreed to formally relieve his public defender.

The court appointed a new attorney to assume the case due to Laurint’s request for a Spanish-speaking counsel. The El Centro Superior Court set a pretrial for October 26.