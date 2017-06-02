Large scale enforcement detail swarms downtown El Centro

EL CENTRO – The El Centro Police Department conducted a large-scale enforcement detail Thursday, June 1, throughout the city stated a press release from the department.

The surge was made possible by a collaborative effort and support of the following agencies: Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Highway Patrol, Imperial County District Attorney’s Office, Imperial County Probation Department, Imperial County Sheriff Correctional Facility, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Marshal Service.

Over the course of eight hours, approximately 50 law enforcement officers and agents took to the streets of El Centro to identify and thwart criminal conduct. Special focus was placed in the downtown area, Adams Avenue, 4th Street, and the Imperial Avenue business loop said the release. Officers were also tasked with apprehending individuals with outstanding arrest warrants, addressing vagrancy and quality of life issues, and contacting sex registrants who were not in compliance with their required reporting.

According to the press release, officers contacted 79 individuals and arrested an additional 35. Criminal charges will be filed with the Imperial County District Attorney’s office on the 35 arrestees. These charges range from drug violations to arrest warrants and violations of probation.

The release said the raid should serve as a stern warning and detriment for individuals considering committing a crime in their city.