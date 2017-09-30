Lady Wildcats’ volleyball takes down Imperial Tigers

IMPERIAL – The Imperial Tigers girls’ volleyball team hosted the Brawley Wildcats September 28, in a match up where the Wildcats defeated the Tigers 3-1.

In the first set, both teams rallied back and forth to tie the set at 3-3. On the next serve, Imperials’ Alexis Retana struck the ball, that was ruled out of bounce, giving the Wildcats a 4-3 lead and possession of the serve. In answer, the Tigers’ Cady Davis was set up for a successful spike to even out the score.

With the first set continuing back and forth, the Wildcats eventually pulled ahead and took it with a score of 25-18.

Imperial found a spark in the second set with a first point score on a spike by Jasmine Mejia that slammed on the court. With newly found momentum, the Tigers went up by one more point early in the second set bringing the score to 2-0.

When the Wildcats regained control of the ball, Dylin Gill went up for a spike that landed on the Tigers’ side for a point.

Moving through the set, both teams rallied for points, bringing the score to a tied 22-22, late in the second set. The Tigers managed to get back on top with a successful spike by Alyssa Chavarria on a missed block by the Wildcats’ Gill.

However, the Wildcats mustered up one more score to even the playing field at 23 all. With the ball in possession of the Wildcats, Logan Nemlowill served, sending the ball out of play, and bringing the score to 24-23, in favor of the Tigers. The Tigers won the second set on a spike by Davis that brought the score to 25-23.

With the game tied at one set all, the Wildcats got on the scoreboard first with a spike by Gill. Brawley continued the momentum with points by Heather Googe, Nemlowill, and Emily Godsey to gain distance. The Wildcats continued to push and won the third set, to go up 2-1 on the Tigers.

In the fourth and final set, the Wildcats stayed ahead, beating the Tigers 3-1.

With this win, the Wildcats kept their perfect league record of 5-0, and will move on to face the Holtville Vikings October 3 for their next conference match up.