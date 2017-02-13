SAN DIEGO — In a soccer match showdown, the Imperial Tigers and Brawley Wildcats traveled to the neutral site of Qualcomm Stadium Saturday afternoon, where the Wildcats tamed the Tigers with a score of 2-1.

In the first half of play, the Tigers found an early chance at a goal by Alexis Sanchez (#11), but it missed just right of the goal. Tigers’ Caroline Plunkett (#7) was next to take a shot that appeared on target, but it was snagged away by the Wildcats’ goalie Taylor Carranza (#1).

The Wildcats got a spark when Kristelle Silva (#7) made her way into the penalty area for a hard strike over the head of Imperial’s goalie, Priscilla Silva (#0).

Following the goal, the Tigers got a break of their own by sending the ball down field to Yisel Garcia (#3) who juked the goalie from outside the net, making an easy attempt at the defenseless goal. The Tigers tied the game at at one, sending both teams to the locker rooms with the score 1-1.

The second half began with two chances for the Tigers, but Carranza snagged away each shot, keeping the game tied.

Imperial’s Jewel McLaughlin (#17) took her chance at the goal, forcing goalie Carranza to make a diving stop. That was followed with another Tigers shot by Garcia, but it was blocked out of the top corner of the net, tightening the game’s tension.

In the last minutes of the second half, Brawley was awarded a corner kick. With the Lady ‘Cats sending it to the center, Silva headed it in for the winning goal, electrifying the crowd.

The Tigers tried to battle back, but had no luck at making a play happen, allowing the Wildcats to close out the game with a one point lead to beat the Tigers in their second match up of the season. Kristelle Silva was awarded Most Valuable Player of the game for her outstanding efforts at Qualcomm Stadium.

This win gives the Wildcats a 5-3-2 record putting them in fourth place for league standing, and moved the Tigers to a 4-6-2 league record putting them in a fifth place standing.

“The Tigers are a tough team, but we were able keep pushing and execute the plays we needed to win the game,” said Brawley’s Head Coach Hugo Ortega.