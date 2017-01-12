CALEXICO- The Holtville Vikings defeated the Vincent Memorial Scots in a girls’ basketball match up on January 9, with a resounding score of 54-14. By the Vikings seizing victory in Calexico, they grabbed their eighth win of the season bringing their overall record to 8-6.

The lady Vikings built a strong 17 – 0 lead by the game’s first period. The Scots’ Katie Cortes (#5) put the first team points with a routine lay up under the basket.

Putting the kibosh on any Scot momentum, Vikings team captain Kenya Serrano (#12) got a steal and fast break to the basket for an easy layup, bring the score to 19-2. Holtville scored two more points with Estefania Paniagua (#15) making a lay up right before the buzzard.

With a 19-point lead, the Vikings started off the second period with a quick fast break by Kenya Serrano for two points. Moving through the rest of the first half of play, the Vikings built their lead to a score of 30 – 5, as the Scots finishing with Katie Cortes making another layup as the buzzard sounded, signaling the end of the first half.

With the game’s end in sight, Vincent Memorial still fought on offense with Isabella Santana (#21) making a lay up over the Viking defender. The Scots’ Isabella Santana aided her team with more third-quarter lay ups giving her team their final talley of 14.

The Vikings continued to play to their top abilities, increasing their lead to 54 giving them the big win over the Scots. The Vikings will move on to play the San Luis Sidewinders before their first conference game of the year against the Palo Verde Yellowjackets.