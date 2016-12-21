EL CENTRO — Beginning in January, Bruce Kuhn, D-2, will assume presidential duties at the Imperial Irrigation District.

At the meeting Tuesday, the Imperial Irrigation District directors chose recently re-elected Director Bruce Kuhn as the board’s new president. He will take over for the current board president Norma Sierra Galindo, who will step down to be vice president.

The board voted newly elected Director Eric Ortega to be third in line. Maria Caldera was named treasurer and Gloria Rivera was chosen as secretary. The vote was delayed from last week after Director Matt Dessert announced he would be resigning from the board. Dessert was next in line to replace Galindo as board president.