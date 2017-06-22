Kimberly Vincent recognized as the 56th Assembly District’s Veteran of the Year

SACRAMENTO – State Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia honored El Centro resident, Kimberly “Kim” Kay Vincent Wednesday June 21 as the 56th Assembly District’s 2017 Veteran of the Year.

Vincent traveled to Sacramento to join honorees from across the State at the 10th Annual Veteran of the Year Luncheon and Award Ceremony.

The Veteran of the Year Luncheon is sponsored in part by the American Legion, Department of California, AMVETS, Department of California, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of California, Vietnam Veterans of America, California State Council and the Assembly Committee on Veterans Affairs.

“It is a privilege to recognize United States Navy Veteran, Kim Vincent of El Centro. I highly commend her valor and distinguished service in defense of our great nation, as well as her significant contributions within the community,” said Assemblymember Garcia. “Mrs. Vincent is a veteran’s resource aficionado who has been hailed as the unofficial first point of contact for veteran services in Imperial County. Today, we celebrate the achievements of a true patriot and exemplary citizen.”

Vincent continually seeks new and innovative ways to be of service to her community. Most notably, she volunteers as a driver for Disabled American Veterans, helping to transport disabled veterans who otherwise would be unable to get to their medical appointments. Every week she dedicates time to the Memory Garden Restoration Project. She and a small group of volunteers pitch-in to help restore this community gravesite to its former reverence.

She serves as President of the American Legion Auxiliary Bradley Keffer Post 138, and is the chief organizer for a myriad of community events, such as the Imperial County Veterans Day Parade and other annual Veterans Day and Memorial Day and ceremonies. During her time as Director of the Holtville Unit Boys and Girls Clubs of Imperial Valley, she directly oversaw the organization’s operations, programs, children, and staff. In this capacity, her absolute favorite project was working alongside the American Legion Auxiliary, organizing care packages for American troops.

“Helping people is my passion, most importantly the ability to help my fellow veterans. It is extremely humbling to be bestowed with this honor. I believe in community betterment, I sign all my emails ‘service not self’. That speaks volumes, and I hope to inspire others to do the same,” said Vincent.