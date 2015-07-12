Kim voted in as new mayor, but raises concern among some Calexico residents

CALEXICO – Despite controversy, opposition and uncertainty, outgoing Calexico Mayor John Moreno turned the gavel over to Council Member Joong S. Kim, making him the new city mayor for the 2015 -2016 term. The transfer took place July 7 following a divided vote of 3-2 with Moreno and Council Member Maritza Hurtado casting nay votes during the regular council meeting.

The move was part of a normal rotation for the Calexico city council with the mayoral position changing among council members yearly, as well as the mayor pro-tem position that was awarded to Luis Castro by votes of 4-0, with Hurtado abstaining.

Ben Horton, a concerned Calexico resident, explained his worries about the appointment. “We want sound government with a vision,” Horton said. “We look at character of what we want to present to the public, residents and businesses. I hope that as a whole, you can consider this into the decision that you are about to undertake.”

Kim’s appointment prompted negative remarks as well as opposition from many people during the public comments.

Maribel Padilla and 70 other Calexico residents submitted a letter alleging Kim and Castro repeatedly demonstrate an inability to collaborate for the improvement and stable progress for the city of Calexico. In addition, the letter requested the extension of the mayor’s term for John Moreno and pro-tem Maritza Hurtado based on the certification of election results, or a new re-organization of the members listed, keeping Moreno, Hurtado and Real for the remaining time.

“Neither the citizens, nor I, want Kim and Castro to represent us in any capacity,” Padilla stated as her three-minute public remark time ended. “You are an embarrassment to our city.”

However, not all attendees were glum about the changes, as other Calexico residents said they believe the community elected Kim to the council, and he should be treated the same as all other council members.

Calexico resident Daniel Santillan explained, “I did not support or vote for either Kim or Castro during the 2014 election. However, appointing Kim as mayor would prove to the community that we are willing to move in unity and let bygones be bygones.”

“We need to work together and respect Kim and Castro,” said Javier Gonzalez, another Calexico resident. “Citizens of Calexico voted for him, therefore they deserve the opportunity to demonstrate their capability, and if they cannot fulfill their duties, then we act accordingly.”

Calexico resident Alex Perrone suggested the council follow protocol naming Kim as mayor as the JPIA suggested during a prior meeting. “Let’s vote for the right thing and keep peace,” stated Perrone.

Calexico residents, both in favor of and against the appointment, made the point that Kim will be closely observed by the community and suggested that a recall will be made if he fails to fulfill his position.

Newly elected Mayor Joong S. Kim thanked his supporters for accepting him into the community, considering he is from a different ethnic race. “I will work together with the council and community to achieve our goals in making the city of Calexico a prosperous one, and regain respect,” Kim said.

The first thing on Kim’s agenda was advising Calexico residents he will make himself available one day a week to citizens who would like to discuss city issues.