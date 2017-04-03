Kelley signs on for three year extension at IID

EL CENTRO — The IID Board of Directors voted unanimously to extend IID general manager, Kevin Kelley’s employment agreement for three years.

Kelley’s current employment agreement is due to expire on May 28, 2017.

The new agreement is for three years, terminating in May 2020. Kelley’s salary will remain unchanged, however, the IID contribution to the general manager’s 401(a) will increase from seven percent to nine percent.

The new agreement provides for an automatic one-year renewal unless a non-renewal notice is provided to the general manager prior to December 30, 2019.