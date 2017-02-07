District Judge Anthony Battaglia recently issued a decision that will allow the Imperial Irrigation District to proceed with its legal claim to recover millions of dollars from the California Independent System Operator for CAISO’s misuse of IID’s electric power lines.

On Friday, Feb. 3, U.S. District Judge Anthony Battaglia issued a decision that will allow the Imperial Irrigation District to proceed with its legal claim to recover millions of dollars from the California Independent System Operator for CAISO’s alleged misuse of IID’s electric power lines. The Court ruled that IID had stated a valid claim against CAISO for “conversion” of the district’s power lines, meaning CAISO used IID electricity transmission lines to transport CAISO electricity without IID’s permission and without paying IID for use of its grid.

In his decision, Judge Battaglia allows IID to gather evidence to show CAISO planned to use “IID’s transmission facilities to import substantial out-of-state power without compensation to IID …”

“IID filed this lawsuit against CAISO on behalf of its energy ratepayers in the Imperial and Coachella valleys because it had no other choice,” said General Manager Kevin Kelley, “and we are encouraged by this decision because it allows both sides to move beyond their respective pleadings to the discovery phase.”

Kelley added that, while this latest decision may have narrowed the focus of the case, it has also served to pinpoint what IID regards as the essence of its dispute with CAISO.

“For IID, this lawsuit has always been about ensuring basic fairness and a level playing field,” Kelley said.