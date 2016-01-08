he wife and I went to see the film “Joy” but we didn’t experience joy. It is a very good movie, but like many a story about living in a dysfunctional family, joy is your last reaction to that kind of life.

The movie is about a gifted woman (Jennifer Lawrence), who dreams of doing great things. But, as life (and lust) would have it, we get sidetracked. We marry the wrong person, get stuck in the wrong job, and continue to be enmeshed in a negative family sucking the life (and dreams!) right out of you.

Also, in life “stuff happens!” It is our responsibility to deal with these issues in a wise and healthy manner. The heroine in the film moves back and forth, in her struggles, but like every good story about people, there is a happy ending.

If you have ever lived with alcoholism, the film will resonate, not so much for drinking, but the emotional frustration that accompanies families that chronically underachieve. Drinking, drugs and dumb decision-making, they lead to blame, depression and a need to drag others down with us.

The film was named Joy, but it could have been named “Jerks.” The performance by Robert De Niro was excellent, but that also made him an easy character to dislike and wish that Ms. Hero would just run away and not look back.

Bradley Cooper was the easiest character to like. He always looks good on screen (eye candy for the ladies), and he was the type of person we all need in our lives, someone who believes in us and is willing to give us a chance.

He was the QVC channel business wizard, who gives the struggling Ms. Lawrence a chance at entrepreneurship. I didn’t know it at the time, although the film seemed biographical, I found it was based on the true story of a rags-to-riches divorced single parent who invented the “miracle mop.”

Why this movie was released in the Christmas season, when many of us are experiencing the joy of Jesus and his birth, confused me. There were no messages about faith and its power to help us overcome in the movie. The film was once again a testimony to the common belief that people can overcome all obstacles in life. The release of the film at this time was probably about getting a good start on the Oscars.

Holidays are not always fun for families. If there is divorce, drinking or financial disaster looming, “Joy” is not the film to see for you or your family. Now if you do enjoy watching others suffer, this is a great movie.

I happen to work in the counseling field and I don’t need to watch or hear about more suffering. As we were leaving, I wished we had gone to see “Star Wars! There is Oscar potential in the film, but I left feeling a little like Oscar the Grouch.