EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to appoint John Gay as the new Director of the Imperial County Public Works and Road Commissioner during the January 10 board meeting. Supervisor Michael Kelley was not present for the vote.

“I want to thank the board. It’s been a pleasure working for the county for the last five years,” said Gay. “I look forward to giving back in this new capacity.”

Gay began his employment with Imperial County in 2011 where he held an engineering position at the county’s Public Works Department. In September 2016, he was appointed as interim Director of Public Works subsequent to the retirement of former director William Brunet.

“The Imperial County Board of Supervisors is pleased to have found a knowledgeable leader for the Public Works Department who is ready and willing to tackle the many challenges that await him when managing more than 2,500 miles of roadways and 130 bridges throughout our county,” said Michael Kelley, chairman of the board. “I am certain that Mr. Gay will utilize his dedicated staff and build collaborations with important stakeholders in order to find creative solutions to any challenge that he faces.”

Previous to his employment with the county, Gay worked for the city of El Centro for a total of 10 years, initially as the Associate Engineer from 2001 until 2005, and later becoming the Senior Engineer from 2005 until his departure in 2011.

As the director of Imperial County Department of Public Works, Gay will lead the department in its mission to preserve and enhance public safety and quality of life through reliable, cost effective infrastructure and continually improve quality of service through optimal resource management.

“I have been blessed to be a part of this Valley community throughout the years,” said Gay. “I truly appreciate this opportunity that has been granted by our board of supervisors. Acceptable roadways are critical to our economic mission and quality of life and I will strive to make the Valley better for our families.”

Gay is an El Centro resident who graduated from Brawley Union High School in 1988. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, San Diego, in Structural Engineering and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Redlands.