IMPERIAL — The Southwest Eagles boys’ soccer squad was on the road this past week, hoping to continue its run at a repeat Imperial Valley League championship, visiting the Imperial Tigers, who were hoping to play spoiler. The Eagles needed a victory to keep pace with Holtville High, Central, and Calexico in the four horse race for the league championship.

While the Tigers’ defense was able to keep the Eagles scoreless for nearly 60 minutes, Southwest finally broke through, and broke through often in the last 20 minutes. Goals from David Crespo, Ivan Verdin, Alejandro Cardenas, and two from Jesus Escalante, would give the Eagles a much-needed 5-0 victory, keeping them in control of their IVL destiny with a 5-1-2 record in league.

“We were 0-0 first half, but keeping the pressure, substituting fresher players, and everybody playing on the same level, got us the win today,” said Southwest High Head Coach Rafael Contreras.

“My team, the first four or five games in league, we were struggling with cohesiveness, but as of right now, we have improved. Now I can sub a player and there’s almost no difference,” Contreras said.

On Friday night, a 1-1 tie between Southwest and Holtville high schools left both squads with a 5-1-3 mark in the IVL. Central currently stands at 5-1-2 and Calexico is 5-2-2.

The Imperial Valley League race is heating up as the season heads towards its last week of play. Of the four teams vying for the title, Central Union High is the only team with three IVL games left. Southwest, Holtville and Calexico each only have two more to play.

Other boys’ high school soccer games scheduled include:

2-7-17 Holtville vs. Calexico (at neutral site)

2-9-17 Holtville @Central

2-14-17 Calexico @ Southwest

2-14-17 Central @ Brawley

*All games scheduled for first kick at 6 p.m.

On the girls’ side of the Imperial Valley League, Southwest High continued its run of dominance on the year with a 6-0 home victory over Holtville High’s Lady Vikings.