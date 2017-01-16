IMPERIAL — The Imperial Valley College Arabs hosted the Southwestern Jaguars on Friday, January 13, ending in a shoot out, with the Arabs finishing on top, 89-61.

Starting the first half of play both teams battled back and forth, exchanging leads. Finishing the first half, the Arabs went into the locker rooms with a three-point lead, 36-33.

The second half of play, IVC picked up their pace with a quick two-point lay up by Luis Vizcaino (#42). Following the play, IVC rebounded and with a pass down the court to forward Brandon Martinez (#23) for a quick dunk, making the score 40-32. Building on the eight-point lead, the Arabs pressed with a rebound by Jordan Richards (#32) who connected with a long pass to guard, Rick Cesena (#21) for a lay up.

Southwestern got their first score of the half with a successful free throw shot by Emilio Arellano (#23).

Eager to answer back for the free throw, Luis Vizcaino made a jump shot adding to his total point tally. Fighting back, the Jaguar’s Terrell Brown (#5) cleared a two-point jump shot of his own. Jaguars kept the new pace moving with Christian Tamborrino (#21) driving the ball into the key for a key layup.

The first 10 minutes of the second half, the Arabs maintained an eight-point lead over the Jaguars, 53-45.

Refusing to lose their momentum, IVC’s Marquis Golden (#1) sunk a long three, airball, right into the hoop without backboard assistance. Golden leads his team in three-pointers this season. Golden’s play did not disappoint as he managed to enforce his talents, scoring two quick layups, leading his team into a 16-point lead, heading into the final minutes of the second house.

Trying to stay in the game, Southwestern’s freshman athlete, Christian Tamborrino, drew a blocking foul to shoot two, free throws, reducing his team’s deficit.

With minutes left on the clock, Arabian Eugene Rice (#33) made three consecutive layups giving his team their final six points, and a victory over the Jaguars, 89-61.

Moving forward from this win, the IVC Arabs advance their overall record to 5-11, including one conference win. IVC will host San Diego Mesa College with hopes of grabbing their sixth win of the season.