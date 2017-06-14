IVC sees largest graduating class in its history

IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College now holds new record of graduates in its history as the class of 2017 graduated with a total of 1,479 students on Saturday June 10 at the DePaoli Sports Gymnasium for the 55th Commencement ceremony. Since the number of students exceeded 2016 alumnus, IVC held two separate ceremonies for the graduates as each received an Associate degree in arts and/or science.

Proud parents and family members waved back to the graduates with a huge smile and a joyful yell as the excited recipients made their way to their seats. The ceremony began with the national anthem sang by the IVC Choral Ensemble.

Victor M. Jaime, IVC superintendent/president, didn’t failed to remark the increasing statistics the class of 2017 excelled this year. With the youngest graduate of 18 years old and the oldest of 65 years of age, 41 percent graduated with honors who attained a 3.0 grade-point average or better. Which on top of that, 85 students graduated with distinction with a 3.5 grade-point average and 57 percent earned a 3.0 GPA or better.

“As you can see, the class of 2017 are amongst by far the best of Imperial Valley College.”

Christine Bermudez, Associated Student Government president, reflected the memories and challenges she and her classmates faced in her commencement address. From the several nights of studying or laughing to a favorite professor’s jokes, Bermudez expressed with pride how IVC was there for every graduate in its tough and good times.

“IVC made not had been your first choice but IVC was there for your you when you couldn’t afford to go to a 4 year college or when you wanted to come back to school after years of working,” said Bermudez.

“Whatever you do, where ever you do, keep pushing and don’t stop here. I hope that you show your Arab pride to the whole world. Congratulations class of 2017, you made it!”

District 30 Adjutant, LaTricia Johnson, presented the American Legion Awards to recipients Kyle Deol and Patricia Dymond who were honored for their hard work and dedication for their studies.

One of the alumnus, Cynthia Barajas, graduated with honors and a Associate degree in Liberal Studies and will be transferring to California State Polytechnic University, Pomona this upcoming fall.

“All the faculty, the resources and the school helped me a lot throughout my journey at IVC. I made so many friends here and met great professors.”

Another of the dozens of graduates, Allyson Valenzuela, graduated with distinction and a Associate degree in Behavioral Science and will soon transfer to a university in Alaska to study sociology for the next fall semester.

“Graduation was the best memory at IVC. For next year’s graduating class, have motivation and don’t give up! It’s a very exciting and anticipated moment in everyone’s life.”