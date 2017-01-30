IMPERIAL — The Imperial Valley College women’s basketball team hosted the Southwestern Jaguars Wednesday night, where the Jaguars took home their ninth win with a 69-44 score.

Through the first period of play, the Jaguars maintained a six-point lead over IVC with a score of 17-11. With IVC having to play catch up, only eight points were scored, allowing the Jaguars to push forward and go into the half up by a score of 32-19.

Starting the second half, the Jaguars were first to score with forward Shatiana Daniels (#24) driving into the low post for a layup. Following the play, IVC’s starting forward Carmelita Smith (#22) made a jump shot from the high post, followed by teammate Marely Garcia (#3) cutting through the back-door and laying one up for another basket.

In the final minutes of the third period, Breanna Morelas (#11) from Southwestern recovered teammate Noelani Sapla’s (#4) rebound, laying it up for quick points. On the Arabs’ next possession, Garcia was fouled by Alica Cortez (#34) on a reaching violation, sending her to the free throw line to make both shots. At the end of the third period, the Jaguars managed to extend their lead with a score of 52-29.

Scoring the first points of the fourth period, IVC’s Garcia took a jump shot from the short corner, followed by Jenny Ortega (#4) making her own jump shot. With the Jaguars taking possession, Morales passed to Daniels, who maneuvered around her defenders for an athletic layup under the basket. Upon take-out, Arab Tayla Webb (#2) turned the ball over, resulting in a routine Jaguar layup down court.

Recovering from the erroneous play, Smith moved down court, shooting from the top of the key and sank it into the basket.

The momentum from that play was soon halted when Southwestern received a blocking foul, sending IVC’s Garcia to the free throw line with two successful baskets. Nouly Thaodara (#23) scored the Arab’s last points with another free throw attempt, after a reaching foul ended in one successful point. IVC managed to put up 13 points in the fourth period, but were unsuccessful in making a winning comeback. The Jaguars conjured up 17 points in the fourth period.

Following this loss, the IVC women’s team will hit the road to face San Diego Mesa College, still looking for the first win of the season.