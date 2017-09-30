IVC kicks it into first gear with new automotive club

IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College’s Automotive Club got off to a speedy start beginning with plans for the race of a lifetime. While IVC offers several automotive courses and certifications, having actual automotive and diesel tech clubs is new to students.

Both the Automotive and Diesel Tech clubs work closely together for opportunities to learn from each other and expand horizons, however, both organizations are struggling to gain new members.

Vidal Ramirez, vice president of the Automotive Club and a member of Diesel Tech, said he hopes to gain new members through exciting projects, such as building a race car from the ground up. Ramirez said he hopes to push the club to build a high performance car and in the process, gain new members to make sure the club remains an active part of the college.

According to Ramirez, the club is an opportunity to learn more about automobiles, and he looks forward to building a unique car with the help of his fellow members.

“The purpose of this club is to educate people more about cars and get hands-on experience, but it’s not just fixing automobiles. It’s mixing and matching parts from various sources and making sure they’re compatible,” said Ramirez.

Several of the club members are already enrolled in the automotive courses at IVC, allowing them to take advantage of the equipment the school has to offer.

IVC also has auto parts the club will need for the build, and there are several older Mercedes cars, a differential, short block engines, and automatic transmissions for them to use.

However, Ramirez said the club hopes raise enough money to buy some better parts.

“Automatic transmissions are better for drag racing. Because we’re leaning more towards track racing, we don’t want an automatic transmission. Manual transmissions offer better gear manipulation and that’s more desirable for more track races, and it’s more fun,” said Ramirez.

To afford the accessories and upgrades that make the car faster, the club is planning a three mile run fundraising event. In addition to the run, they hope to host car meets, in which car enthusiasts from the community will be encouraged to show off their autos.

There are a lot of ways to boost performance and make a more efficient race car, according to Ramirez. Drag coefficiency, downforce, and even break bias (balance) are all important parts of building a fast car, he explained.