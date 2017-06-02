IVC band taking show on the road

Last month the Imperial Valley College Pop Band, under the direction of Brandilyn Davidson, singer and multi-instrumentalist, traveled to Oceanside, CA to perform in the Oceanside First Friday Art Walk. The band was an instant hit with the Oceanside community and was invited back to perform at the upcoming Art Walk on June 2.

“The IVC Pop Band was a new addition to our May Art Walk and was so popular we asked them to return again for the June Art Walk,” says Susan Brown, president of the Oceanside Friends of the Arts.

The IVC pop band music will be in addition to the many forms of art on display at the Art Walk. They were asked back by popular, according to the Oceanside Art Walk newsletter. The IVC Pop Band performs top 40 cover songs from the 70’s to present day and features a horn section with saxophones, trumpets, and trombones.

“As a musician, I have learned more this past year than I have in my whole entire life,” said clarinet and tenor sax player, David Ortega. “Professor Davidson has helped me to improve, I feel more prepared now, I am enjoying the challenges at IVC.”

Davidson, assistant professor of music at IVC, also had exciting news for musicians and music-lovers across the Valley, she announced the Imperial Valley College will be starting a Community Concert Band in Fall of 2017.

“After graduating high school I was disappointed there weren’t many music programs to join (in Imperial Valley),” said drummer Eduardo Magallanes, “but when I found out this band was starting I knew I had to join. I’m glad I did. I’ve had a lot of fun, made new friends, who love music as much as I do, and have learned a lot. It challenges me to take it to the next level. That has made me a better musician.”

Videos of the band’s performances can be found at ww.ivcband.org and those wishing to contact Professor Davidson may email her at brandilyn.davidson@imperial.edu .