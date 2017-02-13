IMPERIAL —The Grossmont College Griffins sailed in the second half to put it on the the Imperial Valley College Arabs 73-53 at the DePaoli Sports Complex Friday in Pacific Coast Athletic Conference Men’s basketball action.

IVC protected home court in a 1-3-1- trapping zone defense. After an opening stop, the Arabs isolated Marquis Golden on the left side of the back court where he blew by his defender and converted a leaning layup for IVC’s first points of the game and an opening 2-0 lead.

Daniel McCowen caught the ball in open space on the left wing and pulled the trigger from three-point land to answer back for Grossmont.

Luis Vizcaino was on the receiving end of a pass on his way to the cup where he finished off with a finger roll to reclaim a 4-3 advantage for the Arabs.

The Griffins went right back to McCowen who answered the call and drove in a runner from the left side. Golden knocked down a pull-up for IVC giving them a point lead at 6-5 when Corwin Feerick scored his first point of the contest for Grossmont on a cutting finish at the hole.

Midway through the first half, Marquis Ellison hit a deep three ball from the left corner for IVC, but once again, the Griffins hit right back as Bryce Parsons was able to seek out an opening in the Arab defense and lay in a bucket to even up the ball game at 13 a-piece.

The Arabs were able to feed off of two back-to-back telegrams from downtown by Emanuelle Bradbury to give IVC a bit of breathing room at 19-13 with eight minutes left before intermission.

A time out by Grossmont settled the squad and sparked a 9-0 run. McCowen would lead the sequence as he put back an offensive board and sunk three straight free-throws for the Griffins take the lead back at 22-19.

Bradbury finished off a fast break finger roll, while Brandon Martinez blocked a shot then made one of his own, and Eugene Rice scooped in an up and under in the paint with 30 seconds remaining in the first half to put the Arabs ahead 25-23.

The Griffins continued their method of operation as Taka Hall caught two consecutive ally-oop dishes to take a 26-25 lead into the locker room.

IVC began the second period with five unanswered points as Golden splashed in two free throws and Perry Cromwell torched one from beyond the arc to put the Arabs back up 30-28.

Grossmont would bust open IVC on a 21-3 rampage as the score sailed to 49-33 for the Griffins with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

The Arabs appeared to be stuck in quicksand as they were unable to gain ground on Grossmont in the second half and surrendered a 73-53 lashing at home.

IVC plays its final home game of the season Wednesday, February 15, at 5:00 p.m. against San Diego City College. The Arabs are now 7-16 overall, and 3-5 in conference play.