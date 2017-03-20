IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College (IVC) played a Pacific Coast Athletic Conference three-game series against Grossmont Junior College last week where the Griffins’ bats busted open the Arabs to sweep the series.

In game one in Imperial on Tuesday, Grossmont thrived off big hits and stealth pitching that held IVC and gave the Griffins an early 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

After putting up three runs in the next at-bat, and 10 more in the fourth inning, Grossmont found themselves cruising to a comfortable 19-0 lead over the Arabs.

The Griffins pitching staff flirted with perfection as Grossmont maintained the shutout and gave up only five hits throughout the entire contest that sealed the 25-hit 32-0 bludgeoning of the Arabs.

In game two on Thursday, the woes continued for the Arabs as an early jam put IVC into a 3-0 hole in the top of the first.

Not until the fifth inning were the Arabs able to breech the Griffins’ offensive assault as IVC held Grossmont scoreless.

The Arabs’ struggles behind the plate in the back half of the second game yielded one hit less than the previous game as four hits weren’t enough to keep up with the 17 produced by the Griffins.

The second game of the three-game series ended with a score of 17-0. IVC headed to San Diego the next morning to complete the session in Grossmont.

Game three was another nine innings through the grinder for the Arabs. The undefeated Griffins scored two runs in the first three at-bats.

In the seventh inning, IVC took advantage of a scoring opportunity when M. Saucedo knocked in A. Limones on a single up the middle to make it an 8-1 game.

The Arabs conceded three more runs and were unable to put any more points on the board as the contest ended with a final score of 11-0.

Grossmont could not be denied with an overall output of 61 hits and 60 runs, while giving up only 12 hits throughout the entire three-game series.

A rocky start puts IVC at an overall record of 2-22 and 0-9 in conference play after the tall task of facing the PCAC’s top dog. The level of competition will remain tough as Palomar City College, currently at 16-6 for the season and 8-1 in conference, are the Arabs’ next opponents.

IVC and Palomar will begin game one of their three-game day-on day-off series Tuesday March 21 in Palomar, then come back to Imperial for game two March 23 at 2:00 p.m., and conclude the series in Palomar on March 25.