IV United packs Cinco de Mayo weekend with soccer clinics and training



IMPERIAL — The IV United Futbol club organization enjoyed a packed Cinco de Mayo weekend of activities as they teamed with UEFA Pro Licensed Ruben Caño Saturday to host a coaching clinic as well as a soccer training session for kids later on that day.

“It’s not everybody that has the opportunity to be taught on how to coach their team by a UEFA PRO licensed instructor directly from Spain, with direct ties to one of the biggest soccer clubs on earth (Real Madrid),” said Robert Osoria, IV United’s director of coaching. “No other local team or club offers these kind of opportunities to their coaches or players.”

The coaching clinic consisted of a lecture on styles of play, creating coaching methodologies and organizing practice plans to meet methodologies.

“Ruben gives our coaches the opportunity to learn how it’s being taught (soccer) in Europe which allows us to offer the best to our players. It really changes how we teach/coach our kids,” added Osoria.

Following the coaching class, Caño and Osoria were at the IV United field in Imperial, where not even a windy afternoon could keep local soccer-loving athletes away from a top level training session ran by the European Futbol-experienced Caño.

“Its great to see the Imperial Valley United Club’s interest in improving the training of their coaches and bringing their players closer to professional training methods in Europe,” said Caño. He possesses the highest degree of soccer offered in Spain, home to one of the highest level professional soccer leagues in the world, the Spanish Primera Division, also known simply as “La Liga.”

“For my part, I’m very grateful for the invitation and always look forward to helping wherever there is interest in improving futbol in the youth divisions, the future of the sport in this country,” added Caño.