IV Autism Support Group holds 18th Annual Golf Tournament

HOLTVILLE – Keeping an 18 year tradition alive, the Imperial Valley Autism Support Group held its annual Tee Off for Autism Golf Tournament Sunday morning, drawing a heavy turnout to the Imperial Palms Resort at Barbara Worth. Local benefactors attended to support families and children affected by autism, and to help educate them on the available resources. This year, there were over 150 registered golfers for the tournament.

The Imperial Valley Autism Support Group also stresses how important it is to keep this money in the valley and to educate the families locally, to help our communities.

This golf tournament was a four-team scramble, giving teams the opportunity to play on the best ball hit by their team. For the sponsorships, benefactors had the opportunity to do a “hole sponsor”, that inevitably makes these types tournaments a success.

Tournament entry fees were $80 per person, and gave teams a chance to win in different competitions held throughout the round of 18 holes. The contests consisted of three categories: the longest drive, closest to the pin, and lowest score. Winners of these categories were awarded prizes following the competition.

Les Rogers of Rogers and Rogers car dealerships was one of the benefactors of the morning and made hole nine more interesting for contestants, giving people the opportunity to win a car. All the golfers had to do was hit a hole-in-one on Hole nine to win the vehicle.

Ray Madden, the committee chairman for the Autism Support Group, teed off with his team at hole nine and nearly won one of the contests. Madden hit a great shot to get on the green, but ended with his ball rolling too fast over the hole.

Following the round of golf participants played that morning, the tournament later slowed down and turned into a social event, giving players a chance to unwind with the Autism Support Group providing a buffet lunch and drinks.

To close out the evening, Madden and the rest of the group’s supporters raffled off several prizes, to boost the moods of everyone who came out to support their local cause.