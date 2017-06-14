“It could have been a massacre”

Fox News reported that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was present at the Wednesday morning congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. The practice was in preparation for the annual congressional bi-partisan baseball game to benefit Washington D.C. inner city. During the practice, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and multiple others were shot.

Paul said a massacre could have unfolded if Scalise’s security team was not there. Scalise is the GOP third in command at the House of Representatives and therefore receives federal protection. The security detail were not in uniform according to Fox News.

Paul said he was in the right field batting cage area when the shooting started from near the third base dugout.

He said that he “vaguely” saw the gunman before the shots started.

Paul said just minutes earlier, he was in the area where the shots were coming from but walked to the batting cage area to hit.

He described hearing 50 to 60 shots go off. He said after several minutes, the Capitol Hill police, who were there as part of Scalise’s security detail, began returning fire.

“I do believe that without the Capitol Hill police, it would have been a massacre,” he said. “We had no defense at all,” reported Fox News.