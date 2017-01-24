REDDING — Roadside rumble strips are designed to alert motorists that they may be veering off the road, but for bicyclists, rumble strips can catch them by surprise. Caltrans worked with Northern California bicycling advocates and designed the “Flying Wedge”, a new pavement striping that alerts bicyclists of upcoming rumble strips.

According to the State of California Department of Transportation news release, the latest Caltrans News Flash, shows how collaboration and creative thinking resulted in an innovative and inexpensive solution that is having a big impact on the safety of bicyclists.

The video may be viewed at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/paffairs/newsflash/

This News Flash is the 114th in a series of videos highlighting Caltrans' activities that present the wide-ranging and critical work that Caltrans does to enhance California's economy and livability.