BRAWLEY — The Brawley Wildcats girls’ basketball squad hosted the Imperial High Tigers Friday night in a cross league game with Imperial competing in the Desert League while the Wildcats competed in the Imperial Valley League. Although the game started off back and forth with both teams hitting tough shots, the Tigers would pull away during the contest en route to a 66-42 victory.

“I anticipated a very physical game. I knew Brawley had a lot of shooters and I knew they would come out with a lot of energy,” said the Tigers’ Coach Rich Ponchione.

“We just got off to another really good start. We found our post down and were able to hit some easy baskets, got off to a 20-point lead and were able to control the tempo the rest of the game,” added Ponchione.

The Tigers started off as the fresher team out the gate behind clever drives and dishes from Karen Hogue and a hard-fought inside game from Camryn Seaman, taking a 12-3 lead.

The Wildcats responded with a three-point spree to jump back in the game as Wildcat junior, Ashlyn Taylor, hit three straight from behind the arc and Tsiona Overton added one of her own to pull within two points, 14-12.

The Imperial Tigers responded with a run of their own, a 16-2 shootout that put the Tigers up 30-14. After a coast-to-coast run with a layup finish from Hogue, the Tigers took a twenty-plus point lead 39-18, and the Tigers ended the half with a 43-20 lead.

The third quarter would be much of the same as the Wildcats could not find enough defense to make a dent in the Tiger lead. In the end, the final score read 66-42.

Up next for the Wildcats will be an at-home game against Calexico Tuesday and at Holtville High on Friday night. Scheduled tipoff for both games will be 7 p.m.

For the Tigers, they will be on the road against Palo Verde Tuesday night and Central on Thursday with tipoff for both games scheduled for 7 p.m.