Imperial woman fatally shot in home was facing divorce

EL CENTRO – An Imperial woman found fatally shot in her burned out home in January had been served with divorce papers from her husband just a week before her death, court records show.

The body of Yunique Puckett Dorame, 36, was found with multiple gunshot wounds by public-safety officials responding to a report of a fire at her residence at 312 Chisolm Trail in the early morning hours of Jan. 17, according to her Imperial County death certificate.

Authorities have not said if there are any suspects linked to the shooting.

The death certificate lists her husband as Phillip Orozco Dorame and stated at the time of his wife’s death he resided at an Orange Avenue address in El Centro.

Citing “irreconcilable differences,” Phillip Dorame filed for divorce from his wife on Dec. 30, 2016, and a local process server served her with the court papers at the Chisolm address on Jan. 10, Imperial County Superior Court civil division records show.

The divorce filing states Phillip Dorame prepared the document and was acting as his own attorney. It also states the couple was married in 2002 and has two minor children. The divorce filing states the children spent 90 percent of their time with their father and 10 percent with their mother. It sought joint custody.

Phillip Dorame listed his address as 312 Chisolm Trail, that he was 38 years old and since 2005 had been employed at the service garage in El Centro for vehicles operated by Imperial County government.

Imperial County Jail records show that on April 18 Phillip Dorame was arrested at the Orange Avenue residence on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and misdemeanor child endangerment. A clerk in the county Superior Court criminal division said records show Phillip Dorame was released from jail on April 19 after posting a $50,000 bail bond.

The county District Attorney’s Office later declined to prosecute the matter due to “lack of sufficient evidence,” said Assistant District Attorney Deborah Owen. She said it stemmed “from a minor traffic collision” in El Centro on April 18 and that El Centro Police submitted the matter to the D.A. for review on May 3.

An attorney in the D.A.’s office reviewed the evidence and the decision not to prosecute was made May 31, Owen said. It was determined the case “could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt” because Phillip Dorame’s blood-alcohol level was below the legal limit of .08, she added.

The jail records listed the Orange Avenue dwelling as Phillip Dorame’s residence at the time of his arrest.

In addition, the jail records state Phillip Dorame listed as his emergency contact a woman who lives at the Orange Avenue address. The Facebook pages of both him and the woman state they have been in a relationship since August 2016.

The Superior Court criminal clerk also stated that Yunique Puckett Dorame was arrested in 2002 on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and in 2005 on suspicion of driving without a license. Both matters were misdemeanors and were dismissed.

Imperial County Assessor’s Office records show Phillip Dorame purchased the Chisolm Trail home in 2009 and remained sole owner. His late wife was never listed on the deed. Assessor’s records show he does not own the Orange Avenue property.

Authorities have declined comment on Yunique Puckett Dorame’s homicide since a press conference by the lead agency, Imperial Police, on Jan. 19. In a statement issued at the time Imperial Police reported the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms had been called in to aid in the probe.

While confirming ATF was initially assisting the investigation, ATF Los Angeles Field Division spokeswoman Ginger Colbrun reported via e-mail on Sept. 22 the agency was no longer involved and that “DA (district attorney) investigators are the lead in the investigation.”

However, Owen said that while the D.A.’s office has assisted in the investigation into the death, Imperial Police remain the lead agency.

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher’s logs from the date of Yunique Puckett Dorame’s death reveal how the case initially unfolded. The first report was received by the Sheriff’s Office at 5:09 a.m. on Jan. 17.

A log comment from 5:11 a.m. states, “STN3 ADV POSS STUCTURE (sic) FIRE.” A comment at 5:13 a.m. reports “GARAGE FULLY ENGULFED.”

The Sheriff’s Office handles calls for the Imperial County Fire Department, which has a contract to provide fire service to the city of Imperial.

The address for the call is listed as 312 Chisolm Trail. An untimed comment reads, “deceased person” and states the county Coroner’s Office was notified. The Coroner’s Office has also declined comment on the case.

Imperial police stated the fire was reported by a neighbor.