Imperial Valley Vegetable Growers Association name scholarship awards

IMPERIAL VALLEY – The Imperial Valley Vegetable Growers Association(IVVGA) has announced the recipients of its Imperial Valley Produce Scholarships, as well as the Ed McGrew Scholarship.

According to a press release, the purpose of the scholarships is to assist students who wish to launch or continue their studies in agricultural-related majors, and is only awarded to Imperial Valley students attending a four-year college who maintain a grade point average of 3.0 or above for students already in college, or a grade point average of 3.3 or above for high school students. This year, the IV Vegetable Growers Association awarded 16 Produce Scholarships, more than any time in the past.

The group named the following Imperial Valley students as receiving an Imperial Valley Produce Scholarship for the first time this year:

Marco Peralta-Ochoa, Central Union High School

Miyu Horiuchi, Central Union High School

Vivianna Plancarte, Central Union High School

Mason Faubion, Brawley Union High School

Brandon Toji, Brawley Union High School

Mithzeri Carranz, Central Union High School

Jack Grizzle, Holtville High School

Marina Burfield, Holtville High School

Derek Denton, California State University, Stanislaus,

The following college students have received the Imperial Valley Produce Scholarship again this year:

Jerryca Haller, Oklahoma State University, a graduate of Imperial High School

Joshua Trimm, Oklahoma State University, a graduate of Brawley Union High School

Shelby Dill, Oklahoma State University, a graduate of Brawley Union High School

Jonathan Phillips, University of California, Riverside, a graduate of Southwestern High School

Tiffani Canez – University of Arizona, a graduate of Central Union High School

Carlos Gomez – Cal-Poly, Pomona, a graduate of Imperial High School,

Remington Campbell, Lewis & Clark College, a graduate of Imperial High School

The funds for the Produce Scholarship were raised this year by the IVVGA from donations to the scholarship fund from Keithly-William Seeds, TS & L Seed, Wells Fargo Bank, Imperial Compost, and RDO Water. Additionally this year, the membership of IVVGA had the option to make a voluntary donation with membership renewals, with over 75 percent of them contributing to the scholarship fund.

The Ed McGrew Scholarship was awarded to Jack Grizzle. The McGrew Scholarship, created by IVVGA to honor founding member and continuing advisory board member Ed McGrew, is also awarded based on the same criterion and with the additional requirement that the student attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, McGrew’s alma mater.

The County of Imperial, through its Ag Benefit fund, will match the group’s scholarship donation.

In a press release, the IVVGA said it applauds these “impressive students and wish them the best in their agricultural related studies and careers.”