Imperial Valley Task Force deployed to La Tuna fire

LOS ANGELES — A firefighting task force from Imperial Valley was deployed to the La Tuna Fire in Los Angeles in response to a request for mutual aid as fire department resources from Imperial County, El Centro, Brawley, Holtville and Calexico departments supplied equipment and personnel. The task force is made up of five fire engines and two strike team leaders, according to a press release from the Imperial Valley Task Force.

The crews departed the Imperial Valley at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The request came as a part of the statewide mutual aid system and they have the potential to be away for 14 days. They deployed as Task Force 6110 with responsibilities of structure protection, wild land fire extinguishment and brush maintenance. A total of 22 personnel made up the team.