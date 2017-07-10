Imperial Valley strike team deploys to Alamo Fire

EL CENTRO – A strike team made up of five fire engines and two strike team leaders from the Imperial Valley responded to a request for mutual aid to fight the Alamo Fire in Central California and departed 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from El Centro Fire Department.

Fire Department resources from Imperial County, El Centro, Brawley, Holtville, Calexico and Calipatria supplied equipment and personnel for the strike team and were deployed to the Alamo Fire in San Luis Obispo County, said the release. A total of 22 personnel made up the team.

According to the release, the strike team departed the Imperial Valley at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9. The request came as a part of the statewide mutual aid system and they have the potential to be away for 14 days. They deployed as a Type 1 strike team, which means a primary responsibility of structure protection, the press release stated.