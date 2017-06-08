Imperial Valley College continues to set new records



IMPERIAL – The largest number of students in college history – 1,479 – petitioned for degrees in the academic year ending with graduation stated in a press release from Imperial Valley College. Of those, 534 will walk in caps and gowns next week, setting another record for commencement participation. That number alone is an 8 percent increase from 2016’s nearly 500 commencement walkers.

“This is an unparalleled time in our college’s history, an opportunity for so many students from all walks of life to achieve their educational goals,” said IVC Superintendent/President Dr. Victor Jaime on the release. “We at IVC couldn’t be prouder of them and their accomplishments. This is their time to shine.”

To accommodate students and their families, IVC will have two commencement ceremonies on June 10: the first is at 9 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m. Both are in the DePaoli Sports Complex. Last year, said the release, the college for the first time ever divided its commencement into two ceremonies because of the unprecedented number of graduates.

According to the press release, of this year’s participants, 221 are graduating with honors and 85 with distinction; 57 percent have earned a grade-point average of 3.0 or better. The top three majors are Administration of Justice for transfer, General Science, and Psychology for transfer.

“Commencement is a wonderful celebration for our students and it indicates achievement of a milestone of success in their life,” said Dr. Martha Garcia, Vice President of Student Services in the release. “Our students are brilliant, talented and ambitious and make our institution extremely proud. Many students are graduating with multiple degrees. Congratulations to the graduating students, their families and to the IVC team for contributing to the triumph of our graduating students.”

The press release also mentioned statistical numbers for this year graduating class:

The oldest graduate this year is 65 years of age.

The youngest is 18 years old.

The average age of the class of 2017 is 25.

64 percent of graduates are women.

36 percent are males.

221, or 41 percent, are graduating with honors, attaining a 3.0 grade-point average or better.

85 students, or 16 percent, are graduating with a 3.5 grade-point average.

57 percent earned a 3.0 GPA or better.