Imperial Tigers take down Palo Verde in final game of regular season

IMPERIAL – The Imperial Tigers baseball team hosted the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets Thursday, May 18, for the last game of the regular season as the Tigers defeated the Yellow Jackets 11-1.

Through the first four innings, the Tigers dominated on both sides of the field, putting up four runs, while keeping the Yellow Jackets stalled at the plate with minimal hits and zero runs.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Yellow Jackets showed signs of life with a lead off hit by Jorge Castro (#1) for a single. Next in the batter’s box, Kobe White (#6) connected, sending the ball to shallow right field for another single. With Tony Aguilar (#20) at the plate next, a bad pitch gave the runners time to steal, putting both in scoring positions. But Aguilar struck out at the plate for the first out of the inning.

The Yellow Jackets continued to struggle at the plate to leave both runners stranded on base to end the inning and leaving the score at 4-0, Imperial.

At the bottom of the fifth inning, Imperial’s Alejandro Duarte (#6), Jonathan Reves (#16), and Aaron Grijalva (#10) all found the bases on walks. With bases loaded, George Chavaria (#14) hit a hard-liner down the third base line, scoring Duarte and Reves for a two-run RBI single, making the score 6-0.

Next at the plate, Tiger Diego Favila (#13) made contact for a single and scored Grijalva for an RBI. Not satisfied yet, the Tigers’ Manuel Rojas (#2) hit one to right field for the second two-run RBI of the inning. The Tigers followed up with two consecutive outs to send the game to the sixth inning with a 9-0 score.

The Yellow Jackets’ Evan Rice (#10) started the top of the sixth with a hard-hit ball for a double, but Palo Verde followed with two outs, putting the pressure on. With Rice now on third, David Smith (#21) hit the ball to second base for an RBI with Rice on an error by the Tigers’ throw to first. The Yellow Jackets made the score 9-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Leading off the bottom of the sixth inning, Imperial’s Cedric Estrada was hit by the pitch for a free trip to first base. Up next, Saul Baca (#7) hit a hard grounder to second base for an out at first on a fielder’s choice play that moved Estrada to second. Next to the plate, German Rodriguez took a walk for a free base. Then, the Tigers’ Patrick Bush (#1) made contact for a hard hit ball down the third base line, scoring a two-run RBI single, and bringing the score to 11-1, to close out the inning.

With the Yellow Jackets failing to come back during their last at-bat, the Tigers won the last game of the regular season, giving them an overall record of 15-7.