Imperial Tigers shut out Mission Vista Timberwolves in first round of CIF

IMPERIAL – Starting off CIF baseball playoffs with a statement, the Imperial Tigers hosted the Mission Vista Timberwolves on Wednesday May 24 and shut out the visiting team with a 5-0 score.

The first two innings were scoreless until the Tigers stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the third inning for the first action.

Leading off the inning was Aaron Grijalva (#10) who swung away for a hard-hit ball to left field for a single. Up next, Diego Favila (#13) got a hit of his own, for a single, to put Grijalva in scoring position. Pitcher Kobby Lopez (#5) also came through and swung fast for a line drive to left field and an RBI off Grijalva. Manuel Lopez (#2) was up next as he singled to right field for the final score of the inning, with an RBI on Favila.

In the top of the fourth, the Tigers’ Lopez took to the mound to hurl another complete shut out against the Timberwolves, bringing the game to the bottom of the fourth.

Imperial’s Chris Lopez (#20) started the bottom half of the fourth and singled to third base after beating the throw to first. Up next, Jakob Trujillo (#3) drove the ball to center field for a single. With runners on first and second, the Tigers continued the rally with a hit by Favila for an RBI single. The Tigers got one more hit to bring in the final run of the inning, making the score 4-0.

With both halves of the fifth inning scoreless, the Tigers stepped back up to the plate for one final at-bat in the bottom of the sixth. Leading off the inning, Grijalva swung for a speedy line-drive to right field and gained a single. Following his play, George Chavaria (#14) connected with the ball for a line-drive to left field. Lopez grabbed his second RBI of the game as he popped up to shallow left field for an out, but gave Grijalva enough time to come around and score. The Tigers ended the bottom of the sixth with a 5-0 score over the Timberwolves.

With help from Kobby Lopez, the Tigers held on to the complete the shut out game and defeat the Timberwolves with a score of 5-0 as they advanced to the second-round of CIF playoffs.