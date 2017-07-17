Imperial Sealions host WCT Memorial Relay

IMPERIAL – The Imperial Sealions swim team hosted the WCT Memorial Relay Saturday at a meet that consisted of a 36-heat event with six teams competing, which resulted in the Brawley Sunstrokers pulling ahead by finishing on top with a team total of 1,732 points.

The event started with girls eight and under, for the 100-yard freestyle relay. Taking the win were the Sunstrokers, consisting of Kinzy Duarte, Jaciel Orta, Valentina Zarate, and Eliana Lucio. The team finished with a time of 1:34. The closest team behind the Sunstrokers was Arizona’s Sand Sharks, who finished with a score of 1:48.

The second heat were the boys eight and under, ready to show the large crowd they were made of the ‘right stuff.’ The close race went down to the final seconds of the heat between the Sunstrokers and Sealions, with the Sunstrokers finishing the heat with time of 1:32, just two seconds ahead of the Sealions. Competing for the Sunstrokers was Benjamin Limentang, Damian Ortiz, Henry Robles, and Nowell Limentang.

Later, the 11-12 girls age group competed in the 200 yard medley relay. Another close race ending in a tie between the Holtville Stingrays and the El Centro Sunsations, each receiving 37 points each. The teams finished the 20-yard race in 2:54.

At the twentieth event, the 15-18-year old boys competed in the 200-yard medley relay. Getting another win was the Sunstrokers Alexis Colio, Landynn Olivas, David Escalera, CJ Manuel. The boys relay team team finished with a time of 2:19. The closest team to the Sunstrokers was the Sunsations, who finished two seconds behind at 2:21 Third in the relay were Sealions, who finished with a time of 2:49.

During the 200-yard butterfly relays, taking the win for the 9-10 age group was the Sealions who finished with a time of 4:09.

Moving to the older swimmers, the Sealion’s 15-18 age group took the 200-yard butterfly relay, finishing with a time of 3:11.

Once all was tallied, the Sunstrokers took the win with a higher combined score than the other competitors. Finishing second was the Sealions, with a score of 1556. The Sunsations finished in third with a final score of 958. The final three places were taken by the Yuma Wahoos, the Stingrays, and the Sandsharks in that order.