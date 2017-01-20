IMPERIAL — The Imperial Tigers girls’ basketball squad continued their dominant run of play posting a commanding 61-34 victory over the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks, Wednesday night, adding another victory to their now 17-1 record on the season.

Early on, the Tigers jumped out to a 22-0 lead, behind a barrage of ball movement offensively and an aggressive defense causing turnover after turnover, including shot clock and back court violations.

The Shamrocks would not get on the board until four minutes into the second quarter when senior, Mariela Rios rebounded a free throw and finish the put back.

After that, the Tigers would not look back, dominating the rest of the contest.

Yuma Catholic did have some bright spots when sophomore Joy Morris was inserted into the game and sparked life into the Shamrock offense with clever in the paint play leading to quick layups putting the Shamrocks within 21 points at 45-24, but it was too little too late.

“I knew it would be a good game, hard fought,” said Imperial Tiger head coach Ponchione.

“They came out a little sluggish early and we took advantage and got up big, and the seniors led the way,” added Ponchione.

Senior Britney Jarvis topped the scoreboard for the Tigers with 18 points with sophomore Andrea Holguin just behind her with 16. Fellow senior Karen Hogue also added 11 points on the night.

The Tigers now stand at 17-1 overall and 1-0 in Desert League play and will be visiting the Brawley High Wildcats squad in a cross-league game Friday with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.