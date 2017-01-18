IMPERIAL — Investigations in Tuesday’s fire in Imperial determined that the sole occupant, in the home at the time of the incident, died as a result of foul play. According to a press release from the City of Imperial, the Imperial County Coroner’s Office confirmed the cause of death and ruled the incident a homicide. The identity of the victim remains confidential.

The Imperial County Fire Department had received an early morning call Tuesday, January 17 concerning a structure fire which resulted in the death of an occupant at 312 Chisholm Trail in Imperial. This was a single family home that had one occupant when the fire started. The occupant reportably was unable to escape resulting in the person’s fatality, according to law enforcement logs.

Imperial Police Chief Colon requests anyone that has any information on this incident contact the Imperial Police Department at (760) 355-1158. All calls will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.